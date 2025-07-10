Why SoundHound AI Stock Fell 8% This Morning

Key Points SoundHound AI stock surged earlier in the week but lost ground on Thursday.

Thursday's pullback is a typical reaction after a speculative price spike.

The stock is still trading above Wall Street's average price target.

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) cooled down on Thursday, ending a string of positive price moves. The stock surged 16.3% higher from the long weekend to Wednesday evening, but gave back as much as 8.1% of those gains today. At 2:50 p.m. ET, SoundHound AI's shares are down by 5.2%.

When someone else's party sends your stock soaring

This week's surge was based on a broader wave of interest in a certain type of artificial intelligence (AI) company. A splashy buyout in the so-called agentic AI subsector drove SoundHound AI's stock 17% higher on Tuesday morning. This deal involved Paris-based technology consulting giant Capgemini (OTC: CGEMY) picking up sector rival WNS (NYSE: WNS) from Mumbai in a $3.3 billion buyout. It didn't involve SoundHound AI directly, but the acquisition reminded many investors of SoundHound AI's agentic AI chops.

The buzz is fading today since SoundHound AI didn't immediately follow up on the market buzz with a buyout bid or a new agentic AI product of its own.

Today's drop isn't as dramatic as it looks

Today's price drop looks like the next natural step in a speculative price spike. SoundHound AI still trades approximately 4% above Wall Street's average price target, and the stock has nearly tripled over the last year.

As always, I'm impressed by SoundHound AI's top-notch voice recognition tools and expect the company to do well in the long run. At the same time, the stock is soaring a bit too high for my tastes, even after Thursday's minor correction.

The company will report second-quarter results in August. Keep an eye on that report, focusing on SoundHound AI's conversion of a large order backlog into actual revenues. Agentic AI functions will play a part in this long-term process, which, as shown in the chart above, is off to a good start.

Anders Bylund has positions in SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool recommends Wns (Holdings). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.