Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 15.6% on Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company released encouraging data from its phase 1b study of its COVID-19 treatment candidate, COVI-MSC.

So what

COVI-MSC is a stem cell therapy intended for patients with COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress. Sorrento said on Jan. 26 that the first three people who received COVI-MSC were discharged from the hospital within a week.

On Sunday, the biotech said a fourth patient, who had required mechanical ventilation because of deteriorating respiratory function, saw his condition quickly improve and was able to be discharged from the hospital the evening after his third infusion of COVI-MSC.

Sorrento Therapeutics' stock jumped on Monday. Image source: Getty Images.

Better still, no adverse safety events were reported during the study.

"It brings us great joy each time one of our treatments helps to save a life, after all, that is what we at Sorrento work toward each and every day to save one life at a time," Sorrento CEO Dr. Henry Ji said in a press release.

Now what

Analysts have praised Sorrento's pipeline of diagnostic tests and therapies that, if approved, could generate more than $2 billion in near-term sales, according to Alliance Global analyst James Molloy. Meanwhile, B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani believes Sorrento's stock price could rise roughly 78% to $26, thanks to its diversified portfolio of projects.

"With three shots on goal -- therapeutic antibodies for a variety of diseases, including COVID-19; non-opioid pain therapies across multiple indications; and a very early stage immunotherapy effort -- SRNE is well-positioned for success," Mamtani said on Friday.

10 stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sorrento Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.