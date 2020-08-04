Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rocketed 31% higher on Tuesday, following bullish comments from a respected analyst.

So what

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated his buy rating on Sorrento's stock and boosted his target price from $24 to $30. His new target represents potential gains for investors of more than 133%, based on Tuesday's closing price of $12.84.

Selvaraju said he is intrigued by the potential of a new rapid diagnostic test that Sorrento recently licensed from Columbia University that can reportedly detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in as little as 30 minutes using saliva samples rather than unpleasant nasal swabs.

Image source: Getty Images.

Selvaraju also appreciates that Columbia's test, called COVI-TRACE, requires no specialized laboratory equipment, which should make it easy to use in a variety of settings. "We believe that the incentive to facilitate the large-scale and indeed ubiquitous deployment of the COVI-TRACE test is extremely high, and governments worldwide may seek to implement this in their respective regions," Selvaraju said.

Now what

Based on an estimated price of $15 per test and a peak forecast of approximately 56.5 million tests per year, Selvaraju believes the test could generate total sales of roughly $1 billion for Sorrento.

Still, investors should note that Sorrento has not yet received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and more analysis is needed before the effectiveness of the COVI-TRACE test is confirmed.

10 stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sorrento Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.