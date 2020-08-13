Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rallied on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company said it would take action against an organization it claims fraudulently attempted to manipulate its stock price. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Sorrento's stock was up 5% after rising as much as 16.6% earlier in the day.

So what

Sorrento claims Hindenburg Research -- a noted short-seller -- published false and/or misleading statements about its COVID-19 diagnostic test. Sorrento said it would work with regulators and law enforcement "to ensure that any criminal activity is investigated and rectified." It also demanded that Hindenburg retract its claims and threatened legal action.

Sorrento Therapeutics is battling its skeptics. Image source: Getty Images.

The statements in question are apparently a series of tweets that Hindenburg posted on Aug. 11. They essentially claimed that Sorrento and others were overstating the market potential of the rapid diagnostic test it licensed from Columbia University, which can reportedly detect the novel coronavirus in as little as 30 minutes using saliva samples.

Now what

It's important to note that there's nothing inherently wrong with short-selling, which is a perfectly legal way for investors to make money if stocks fall. Short-sellers can also provide a valuable service to the market, if their research helps to uncover illegal or improper activity by a company.

However, there is certainly something wrong -- and potentially criminal -- with making false claims to manipulate a stock's price. If Hindenburg's statements are proven to be an attempt at fraudulently manipulating Sorrento's share price, then Sorrento would have justification to take legal action against it.

10 stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sorrento Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.