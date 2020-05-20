Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Again Today

What happened

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) were sinking 11.5% lower as of 11:34 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. There weren't any new developments to cause Sorrento's shares to fall. Instead, it appears that investors continued to think that the stock's huge gain following the drugmaker's announcement last week of promising preclinical results for an experimental COVID-19 antibody might have been too much too soon.

So what

Extreme volatility is par for the course with small biotech stocks like Sorrento. Good news gets investors all excited. Then that excitement often fades to some extent as they fully digest the news.

Image source: Getty Images.

In Sorrento's case, the main issue is that its good news was really early. The company found an antibody (STI-1499) that demonstrated the ability to completely neutralize the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. However, this result came from a lab study of the antibody and the virus in a test tube. It's not uncommon at all for promising in vitro results to fail to translate to success in clinical testing in humans.

Sorrento's STI-1499 antibody could turn out to be tremendously effective at fighting COVID-19 and have an attractive safety profile. But it's still way too soon to know if that will be the case. Investors seem to be recognizing that reality.

Now what

Keep your eyes on Sorrento's progress in advancing ST-1499 to an early-stage clinical trial. The company stated that it "plans to request priority evaluation and accelerated review from regulators," but it has to gain approval to begin a phase 1 clinical study first. If results are positive in a phase 1 study, there will be a good reason for investors to regain their excitement.

10 stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sorrento Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.