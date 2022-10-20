Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is on the Rise Today

What happened

Shares of the diversified biopharma Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) are racing higher today. Specifically, the drugmaker's shares are up by a healthy 5% on moderate volume as of 11:23 a.m. ET on Thursday.

What's propelling Sorrento's stock northward today? Its shares appear to be getting a boost from a broad-based relief rally in the beaten-down biopharmaceutical space. Speaking to this point, the bellwether iShares Biotechnology ETF and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF are both up by low single digits at the time of this writing.

What's more, Sorrento hasn't released any needle-moving clinical or regulatory updates in well over a month, implying that the company's stock is simply trading higher in sympathy with the broader industry this morning.

So what

Sorrento Therapeutics has been a prime target for short-sellers during this year's brutal bear market. Shorts have pounced on this tiny drugmaker in 2022 because the company is cash flow negative, it doesn't have a major near-term catalyst, and shareholders were probably expecting more of a revenue bump from its varied COVID-19 franchise.

Digging into the specifics, short-sellers held over 13% of the company's float at last count. As a result, today's rally may be nothing more than some bears covering their positions during an industrywide uptick.

Now what

Is Sorrento's stock worth owning during this turbulent period for small-cap drugmakers? The company does sport an intriguing portfolio of cancer, pain, and COVID-19 assets. It thus has a real shot at eventually breaking out of this protracted downturn. That being said, investors probably shouldn't own this speculative biopharma stock unless they are willing to play the long game.

10 stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sorrento Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SPDR S&P Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.