Why Sony (SONY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $87.32, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Shares of the electronics and media company witnessed a gain of 2.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sony in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.08, indicating a 15.63% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.42 billion, indicating a 4.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $79.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.57% and -5.84%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sony. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sony is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.88.

Meanwhile, SONY's PEG ratio is currently 8.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Audio Video Production industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 8.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

