Why Sonos Stock Tumbled This Week

What happened

Week to date, shares of Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) were down 27% through Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year has been challenging for this leading brand of wireless home audio products. After reporting strong double-digit revenue growth through 2021, the bottom started to fall out as inflation ramped up last year.

Certain areas of the economy are holding up well in this environment, but home audio is not a high priority for consumers right now. Sonos reported a 24% year-over-year decrease in revenue for the fiscal second quarter ending April 1.

So what

Investors were hopeful of a recovery, as the stock was up 24% year to date heading into the company's earnings report released on Wednesday. But after a disappointing quarter, what's next for the company?

While the quarter went about as management expected, the company reduced its full-year revenue guidance. It now expects revenue to be down between 4% and 7% over fiscal 2022, or 2% to 5% on a currency-neutral basis. This compares to the previous outlook ranging from a 3% decline to 3% increase over last year.

With those expectations, the stock could remain under pressure until the market sees improving demand.

Now what

The stock could be worth buying at the right price. Sonos is a leading brand in a growing market. The U.S. home audio equipment market is expected to grow at a 10% annualized rate over the next 10 years, according to Future Market Insights.

Home audio is not recession resistant, but when times are good and consumers are spending money, expect Sonos to perform well. From that perspective, the stock could be a smart contrarian bet. But expect more volatility until revenue shows better stability.

10 stocks we like better than Sonos

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sonos wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sonos. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.