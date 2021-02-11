Why Sonos Stock Investors Are Singing Its Praises Today

What happened

Shares of audio equipment specialist Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) pumped up the volume Thursday morning, cranking out a 17.4% gain through 11:30 a.m. EST after the company reported earnings Wednesday night.

The consensus expectation of analysts was that Sonos would report $0.88 per share in adjusted earnings on just $590 million in sales. Instead, it said it earned $1.17 per share (pro forma) on sales of more than $645 million in its fiscal 2021 first quarter, which ended Jan. 2.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Sales for the fiscal quarter climbed 15% year over year. Gross profit margins on those sales jumped 6 full percentage points to 46.4%. With operating costs rising just 1%, operating profit margins were unleashed, surging from 12% a year ago, to 21.2% in this fiscal Q1.

And when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), net profits per diluted share jumped 68% to $1.01 -- not quite as high as the pro forma number, but still pretty darned amazing.

Oh, and free cash flow nearly doubled to $203.2 million.

Now what

It gets better.

"Based on our outstanding first quarter performance," said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, "the momentum in our business, the exciting products we have planned for the future, and the power and profitability of our unique business model, we are raising our outlook for fiscal 2021."

Management now anticipates that Sonos will grow its sales by 15% to 19% in its fiscal 2021 to more than $1.5 billion, while holding gross profit margins steady in the neighborhood of 46%. The company didn't forecast what that might work out to in terms of earnings, but given the sales growth and with margins comparable to those from last quarter, when all's said and done, the news should be pretty good.

10 stocks we like better than Sonos Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sonos Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sonos Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.