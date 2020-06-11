Why Sonos Shares Jumped and GoPro Stock Fell Today

What happened

A research report from analyst firm Morgan Stanley moved two consumer electronics specialists in opposite directions on Thursday. Analyst Erik Woodring recommended a so-called pair trade, where investors should build their positions in smart-speaker maker Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) while moving away from mobile camera specialist GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO). Sonos stock rose as much as 12.4% as a result, while GoPro's shares fell as much as 10.1%.







Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Woodring reiterated his overweight rating of Sonos and raised his price target from $13 to $19 per share. He also maintained an underweight rating on GoPro and held the target price in place at $2.50 per share. The analyst said that GoPro has been an overachiever since the market bottom in March, while Sonos largely followed the broader market trajectory and thus ended up undervalued in comparison to GoPro.

Now what

It's important to note that GoPro's mobile cameras are targeted at a demographic with an active lifestyle, while Sonos caters to more-sedentary home entertainment needs. The stay-at-home policies in the COVID-19 era should boost Sonos but limit GoPro's business opportunities. Woodring's argument makes a lot of sense in this light, given these counterintuitive rebounds since March 16:

SONO data by YCharts.

Investors who participated in GoPro's market-beating gains and Sonos' milder rebound are betting on a quick return to normal life where GoPro cameras might be in high demand and the home-speaker market loses steam. Morgan Stanley's pair trade of these tech stocks looks like an effective hedge in case the coronavirus-based market trends are here to stay.

10 stocks we like better than GoPro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GoPro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sonos Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.