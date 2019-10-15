Markets
Why Sonoco Products is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (SON)

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Sonoco Products Co. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.97% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $181,214,757 worth of SON shares.

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Sonoco Products Co. is $1.72/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/07/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SON, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

SON operates in the Packaging & Containers sector, among companies like International Paper Co (IP), and Amcor plc (AMCR).

