Why Some Investors Are Taking Profits on JPMorgan After Its Big Rally

Key Points

South Carolina-based Apricus Wealth sold 10,784 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. for an estimated $3.2 million in the third quarter.

The move represents about 1.7% of 13F reportable assets under management at the end of the quarter.

After the sale, Apricus still owns 3,313 JPM shares valued at $1.1 million as of September 30.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

South Carolina-based Apricus Wealth disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday that it sold 10,784 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released on Tuesday, Apricus Wealth reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10,784 shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $3.2 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund holds 3,313 JPM shares worth $1.05 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The fund’s remaining stake in J.P. Morgan represents 0.6% of its 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CVX: $5.1 million (2.8% of AUM)

NYSE:MRK: $5.1 million (2.7% of AUM)

NYSE:STT: $5 million (2.7% of AUM)

NYSE:ABBV: $4.8 million (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE:C: $4.7 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. were priced at $295.04, up 32% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500's 16% gain.

Company Overview

Metric Value Net income (TTM) $56.5 billion Dividend yield 2% Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $295.04

Company Snapshot

JPM offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including consumer banking, investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management.

The bank generates revenue through interest income, fees, trading and investment activities, and asset management services across its diversified business segments.

It serves a broad client base comprising individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global leader in financial services, operating at significant scale with diversified revenue streams and a strong presence across consumer, corporate, and institutional markets. Its competitive advantage is driven by its size and breadth of offerings.

Foolish Take

Apricus Wealth’s small trim to its JPMorgan Chase stake likely reflects portfolio rebalancing after a strong run-up in the stock, rather than a shift in conviction. The bank’s shares have gained more than 30% in the past year, outpacing both the broader market and its financial peers. With that momentum, some investors appear to be taking modest profits while maintaining exposure to a strong balance sheet within a diversified financial franchise.



JPMorgan’s latest earnings reinforced its dominance in banking, posting $14.4 billion in quarterly profit ($5.07 per share) and a 20% return on tangible equity, buoyed by 14% and 25% gains in investment banking fees and markets revenue, respectively.



For long-term investors, the fundamentals remain solid. CEO Jamie Dimon’s cautious tone on global uncertainty hasn’t dampened JPMorgan’s ability to generate capital or reward shareholders—it repurchased $8 billion in stock last quarter and paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. Apricus’s move doesn’t look bearish; it looks tactical, allowing Apricus to trim exposure and lock in gains while the financial giant continues to deliver strong returns.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The value of securities a fund manager must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Structured products: Pre-packaged investment strategies based on derivatives and traditional securities, often offering customized risk-return profiles.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies for financial reporting and analysis, typically aligning with calendar quarters.

Asset and wealth management: Professional management of investments and financial planning for individuals or institutions to meet specific financial goals.

Institutional investors: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or endowments that invest large sums in securities and assets.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or better performance than a benchmark or comparable group.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends relative to its share price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Interest income: Earnings generated from lending money or holding interest-bearing assets, such as bonds or loans.

Trading and investment activities: Buying and selling financial instruments or assets to generate profits or returns.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, and Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.