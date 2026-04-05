Why Some Investors Are Moving to Cash in 2026: Is That a Mistake?

Key Points

Money market funds now hold more than $8 trillion -- that's an all-time record high level.

Many investors are tempted to move into cash when market volatility increases. That's usually unwise.

Historically, geopolitical events tend to be short term and can actually provide buy-low opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

With the S&P 500 and Treasury bonds moving sharply lower in March, investors have been shifting over to cash for safety. As of the end of February, there was approximately $8.25 trillion sitting in money market funds, a new all-time record high. It's also a sharp increase from the roughly $5 trillion parked in these funds as recently as 2022.

The environment is looking a little reminiscent of 2022. Inflation risk is on the rise. Interest rates are moving aggressively higher. Stocks and bonds are both moving lower together. Gold is sharply off of its highs from earlier this year. Every major asset class is moving lower, so cash looks like the only viable spot to look for safety.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The problem with all of that cash moving into money market funds is that it's missing out on stock market returns.

Cash has badly underperformed the S&P 500

Even if we go back to the start of 2022, which was just prior to the bear market and when the amount of cash sitting in money market funds was increasing, the total return for the S&P 500 would have been 42%. The total return for the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund over that same time was 18%.

Putting and keeping that money in the S&P 500, of course, would have required some resilience. The index fell more than 20% in 2022. Then it fell nearly 20% again about a year ago. Right now, it's about 8% off its high. Yet despite all the drawdowns, volatility, and ups and downs, an investment in the S&P 500 would have more than doubled the return of cash.

How long will current volatility last?

The conditions driving negative investor sentiment right now are valid. The market has priced out virtually any possibility of a rate cut this year, traditionally a bullish catalyst for stocks. The Iran conflict has pushed oil prices to their highest level since 2022. The U.S. economy is slowing down, and the labor market is struggling to generate any consistent job growth. Those factors certainly justify a pullback in stock prices.

But the big catalyst in the short term is clearly the Iran conflict. As long as it drags on without resolution, investors are unlikely to want to bid up stock prices too high.

It's in the longer-term view that the bullish argument for buying stocks here makes more sense. Geopolitical disputes are often short term in nature. Market volatility tends to rise as these events are happening, only to see conditions largely return to normal once they reach a conclusion.

Granted, it may take weeks or months for the current Iran war to come to an end. But it could happen at any time. Once it does and that cloud of uncertainty lifts, odds are good that we'll see stocks and bonds rally in response. If investors can view the current situation as a buy-low opportunity and are willing to ride out what's happening in the near term, it could be a real positive for their portfolio returns.

Investors can be their own worst enemies

Perhaps the biggest reason why moving to cash is dangerous is because of investor behavior itself.

What commonly happens in market corrections is that investors react only after stock prices have declined. At that point, they move their portfolios to cash, thereby locking in the loss that's already occurred. Only when conditions have improved, stock prices have probably already gone back up, and the coast looks clear do they move from cash back into stocks.

In this situation, they've taken the loss and missed out on the gain, therefore damaging their returns compared to if they'd just done nothing.

Moving in and out of cash requires an investor to be right twice. First, they have to correctly move out of stocks while there's further downside ahead (which is an unknown). And second, they must have the discipline to move back into stocks at a lower price than when they originally got out. Most investors, even professionals, don't have the consistent ability to do that. And nobody has the ability to see the future.

In short, moving into cash in reaction to increasingly volatile short-term conditions in the market is usually a mistake. Periodic market corrections are simply the price of admission for investing in stocks in the first place. Often, the best thing investors can do is nothing at all.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,087,496!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.