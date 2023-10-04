News & Insights

Markets
SLGC

Why SomaLogic Stock Dived by 10% on Wednesday

October 04, 2023 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

An upcoming merger involving SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) wasn't making investors happy on Wednesday. On its news that it would be combining with medical technology peer Standard BioTools (NASDAQ: FLDM), investors traded out of the shares. Ultimately, SomaLogic closed the day 10% lower, and Standard BioTools didn't fare too well either.

So what

In a joint press release, SomaLogic and Standard BioTools announced they had signed a definitive agreement to blend into one entity. Under the terms of the all-stock deal, SomaLogic investors are to receive 1.11 common shares of Standard BioTools stock for each SomaLogic common share they hold. When the merger closes, SomaLogic stockholders will own roughly 57% of the combined entity.

However, a Standard BioTools executive will be piloting the ship -- current Standard BioTools CEO Michael Engholm will serve in the same capacity in the new company. He will also hold a seat on the board of directors. Additionally, the bulked-up company will bear the name of Standard BioTools.

In the press release, the two specialty healthcare companies ticked off a set of reasons why joining forces is advantageous for them now. Among these are product portfolio diversification, cross-selling opportunities, improved scalability, and cost savings through synergies.

Now what

Both sides waxed bullish in their press release. SomaLogic quoted its interim CEO Adam Taich as saying, "This transaction brings together two organizations with mutual visions and values to create a multi-omics leader with the financial strength to self-fund growth investments and accelerate research insights." Investors are skeptical of this, however, as they traded both stocks down on Wednesday.

The agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of Standard BioTools and SomaLogic. The two companies expect the merger to close in the first calendar quarter of 2024.

10 stocks we like better than SomaLogic
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SomaLogic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.