Why Solid Biosciences Stock Is Sinking Today

What happened

Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) were moving 15.9% lower as of 11:29 a.m. EST on Friday. The drop came after Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) reported disappointing clinical results for experimental gene therapy SRP-9001 in treating rare genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Solid's leading pipeline candidate, SGT-001, is also a gene therapy targeting DMD.

So what

Sarepta's problem was that SRP-9001 didn't meet the primary functional endpoint of its clinical study. That endpoint was a statistically significant improvement in score on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), a scale used to assess the functional motor abilities in children with DMD.

Image source: Getty Images.

Just because SRP-9001 failed in a clinical study doesn't necessarily mean that SGT-001 will. However, Solid's SGT-001 uses the same approach for treating DMD that SRP-9001 does. It transfers microdystrophin, a synthetic version of the dystrophin-producing gene, into the cells of a DMD patient in hopes to restore muscle function. DMD is caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes the protein dystrophin.

Sarepta appears to believe that the randomization process with its clinical study could be the culprit. Patients in the study ages 4 and 5 did achieve statistically significant functional improvement, while those ages 6 and 7 didn't. Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram said that "the randomization process resulted in a significant imbalance in baseline NSAA scores between the active and placebo cohorts of the participants ages 6-7, making the 6-7 age groups non-comparable and likely substantially contributing to the inability to achieve statistical significance."

Now what

It's understandable that Solid Biosciences would be weighed down by Sarepta's news. However, the most important thing for the biotech stock is Solid's own clinical testing. The company plans to resume dose in its phase 1/2 clinical study of SGT-001 soon after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on the trial in October.

10 stocks we like better than Solid Biosciences Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Solid Biosciences Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.