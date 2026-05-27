Why Is Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI). Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Solaris Energy Q1 Earnings Crush Estimates on Power Growth

Solaris Energy Infrastructure posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, up 120% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.2%. The oilfield equipment and mobile power solutions provider’s revenues were $196.2 million, up 55.3% from the year-ago quarter and above the consensus by 8.5%. Leasing revenues rose to $105.4 million, while service revenues were $90.9 million, reflecting higher scale across operations. By segment, Power Solutions revenues increased to $128.5 million, while Logistics Solutions delivered $67.7 million.



The quarter reflected stronger activity in both businesses, with Power Solutions averaging about 910 MW of capacity earning revenues and Logistics running 104 fully utilized systems. Management also highlighted continued contracting momentum tied to behind-the-meter data center power demand.



Net income was $32.1 million in the quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA was $83.6 million, up from $46.9 million in the year-ago period, driven primarily by higher Power Solutions activity levels and a modest lift in Logistics profitability.

Solaris Expanded Power Footprint With Longer-Dated Contracts

A central theme in the quarter was Solaris’ push toward longer-term behind-the-meter power arrangements for large technology customers. Subsequent to the quarter, on April 24, 2026, the company entered into an agreement to provide more than 600 MW of capacity, including balance of plant, for a 10-year term with a five-year extension option, with deployments expected to begin in late 2026 and scale through 2028.



In its investor materials, Solaris framed its contracted power base as exceeding 2,000 MW across multi-year partnerships with global technology leaders and highlighted a pro forma fleet of 3.1 GW expected to be delivered by the end of 2029.

Solaris Highlighted Balance-of-Plant Upside and Scope Expansion

Beyond just supplying power capacity, management highlighted a “turnkey” approach that includes not only generation but also supporting equipment and services. Recent long-term contracts cover a wider range of needs, such as distribution, storage and other infrastructure. This allows the company to invest more per project and potentially earn higher returns over the life of the contract.



Supporting this outlook, SEI has a strong pipeline of additional projects worth roughly $800 million to over $1 billion. If these are secured and completed, they could generate about $160 million to $200 million in recurring EBITDA.

SEI Raised Near-Term EBITDA Outlook and Updated Capital Items

For the second quarter of 2026, the company raised total adjusted EBITDA guidance to $83-$93 million from $76-$84 million previously, and established third-quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance of $80-$95 million. Solaris also provided non-operational guideposts, including net interest expense of $5-$8 million for second-quarter 2026 and $12-$15 million for third-quarter 2026, and D&A of $32-$35 million for second-quarter 2026 and $35-$38 million for third-quarter 2026.



On the capital and shareholder return front, Solaris approved a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share payable June 12, 2026, and noted it upsized a previously announced $300 million credit facility to allow up to $500 million of commitments. At quarter-end, cash attributable to Solaris was $337.5 million, while long-term debt attributable to Solaris (net of current portion) was $395.4 million, with a debt-to-capitalization of 26.4%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 52.58% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.