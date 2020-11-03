Why SolarEdge Technologies Shares Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of solar and smart energy technology company SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) crashed 25% at the market open today after the company reported earnings yesterday evening. The stock remains down 22% as of 10:30 a.m. EST.

The company beat estimates on income, but revenue was down compared to the prior-year quarter, and company guidance called for another report of lower revenue in the fourth quarter.

So what

The results from the high-flying solar stock have prompted at least three analyst price downgrades today.

Image source: Getty Images.

SolarEdge reported revenue decreased 18% compared to the year-ago quarter, and midpoint guidance for the fourth quarter would have it down 15% for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2020.

By comparison, competitor Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently reported third-quarter sales down only 1% compared to its 2019 third quarter and gave guidance implying a 20% jump in fourth-quarter revenue year over year.

Now what

The report from SolarEdge prompted analysts from J.P. Morgan, Susquehanna, and B. Riley to cut their price targets on the company today. Even with today's sharp drop, SolaEdge shares have more than doubled since the start of 2020.

Another analyst, Gus Richard from Northland Capital, cut the firm's rating to underperform today, saying he "can't make a case for a higher multiple without numbers increasing."

SolarEdge touted its growth in Europe and said its solar business outside the U.S. reached an all-time high. But investors who fear the company is losing ground in the U.S. solar panel microinverter market are taking profits today after the stock has had a strong run.

Find out why SolarEdge Technologies is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. SolarEdge Technologies is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Howard Smith owns shares of Enphase Energy, Inc and has the following options: short November 2020 $52.5 calls on Enphase Energy, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.