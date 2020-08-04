Why SolarEdge Technologies, Enphase Energy, and Blink Charging Stocks All Popped Today

What happened

Tuesday is turning out to be a great day to own solar energy stocks. As of 10:35 a.m. EDT, shares of solar-inverter makers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are both soaring, up 16.4% and 12.2%, respectively. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), which takes (some of) the electricity these companies help create and pumps it into electric cars at its network of charging stations, is doing even better -- up 21.2%.

So there's good news all around, but as it turns out, only two of these companies actually have news to report today.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The biggest news first: Yesterday after close of trading on the Nasdaq, SolarEdge reported a whopping $0.97 per share in second-quarter pro forma profit where only $0.69 per share had been anticipated. Profits under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were $0.70 per share.

Sales grew only 2% year over year to $331.8 million. Still, this was better than the $319.4 million that Wall Street analysts had predicted -- another beat. And with SolarEdge's tax bill falling steeply in the quarter, SolarEdge's sales managed to translate into 11.5% profit growth year over year.

On top of all that, SolarEdge issued new guidance for third-quarter revenue that looks significantly better than what analysts have been forecasting. This quarter, SolarEdge is looking to do between $325 million and $350 million in sales -- versus consensus estimates that hover around $331 million.

SolarEdge's strength appears to be encouraging investors to expect a similar beat from its rival Enphase Energy. That company hasn't reported its earnings yet -- it's the one company with no news today -- but it's due to report its own Q2 numbers this evening. Investors appear willing to bet that a good quarter for SolarEdge means a good quarter for Enphase as well, which is helping to drive the shares up.

Now what

Now for our third renewable energy company moving higher today -- and the second with actual news to report -- Blink Charging. Following last week's announcement that it has inked a deal to form a joint venture with Nissan to build charging stations in Greece, Blink announced today that it has signed a similar deal for "marketing and potential deployment" of Blink's level 2 fast-charging stations with global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK).

Under this latest agreement, Cushman & Wakefield agrees to "engage its brokerage force and large network of property managers to offer Blink equipment and services as an amenity at the commercial properties they represent." As with the Nissan deal, no value was assigned to the contract -- no specific level of revenue promised, nor profitability implied. Despite the lack of specifics, investors are giving Blink the benefit of the doubt today, and bidding up the shares on hopes the company is gaining momentum in the charging market.

