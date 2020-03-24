Why Solar Stocks SolarEdge, Vivint Solar, and SunPower Are Soaring Tuesday

What happened

Congress failed to pass a $1 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package Monday, and investors reacted negatively. Congress has a second chance to get this right today, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a deal to pump as much as $2 trillion into the American economy could be "done in the next few hours."

Investors are taking a deal as a foregone conclusion, and as of 1 p.m. EDT, the S&P 500 is already up 7.76% in response to the not-yet-news.

Solar stocks in particular are benefiting from the surge of optimism about a deal. Shares of solar power inverter maker SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), for example, have leapt 20.7%. Residential solar installer Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) is up 14.8%, while panel maker and commercial solar plant builder SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has gained 8%.

Tuesday is a bright day for solar stocks. Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Why these three solar stocks in particular?

There doesn't seem to be any obvious answer to that question, as none of the three has made any announcements today, nor have Wall Street analysts published any new opinions labeling any one of them a buy or a sell (or a hold, either, for that matter). That doesn't mean that the bidding up of solar stocks is entirely unreasonable, however.

Now what

For one thing, if we assume that a financial stimulus bill does eventually work its way through Congress, that would be generally stimulative to the U.S. economy. There also appears to be some Congressional support for adding tax credits to the stimulus package that would specifically benefit renewable energy companies.

At the same time this is happening, the oil market appears to be stabilizing today, with the price of WTI crude oil down only slightly from Monday -- and the price of Brent crude up. If you consider that alternative energy sources such as solar are alternatives to oil, then the more expensive oil is, the greater the demand for solar power, which would be another plus for investing in solar stocks.

Now, whether these two positives add up to an argument for SolarEdge stock, for example, being worth 20% more today than it was worth yesterday is certainly debatable. That the situation has gotten at least modestly better for solar stocks today, however, is beyond dispute.

10 stocks we like better than SunPower

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SunPower wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Smith owns shares of SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.