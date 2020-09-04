Why Solar Power Stocks Are Crashing Again Friday

What happened

Another day, another big sell-off on the Nasdaq. Yesterday, shares of merging solar panel installers Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) led the market lower, followed by similar sell-offs at solar inverter makers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and SolarEdge.

Now, the good news is that so far, SolarEdge is down "only" about 4.3% as of 11 a.m. EDT. But the bad news is that everyone else is doing much worse than that: Enphase is down 8.2%; Vivint and Sunrun are down 11.2% apiece.

"Anybody want to buy a solar stock? Anyone? Anyone?" Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Is there a good reason for this? For better or for worse, the answer appears to be "no." As a general rule, most steep stock sell-offs can be traced back to one of just a handful of catalysts. Either:

Someone on Wall Street downgraded a stock. (Believe it or not, a change of opinion by just one Wall Street analyst can often spark a sell-off.)

Someone on Wall Street might have just lowered a price target on a stock.

A company might report bad earnings or weak guidance.

Or some directly relevant microeconomic or macroeconomic news might be to blame.

But we've got none of any of that today. No downgrades. No price target tweaks. No bad microeconomic news affecting Vivint or Sunrun or Enphase directly. No macroeconomic news to threaten stocks in general.

To the contrary, just this morning the Labor Department reported that the U.S. unemployment rate has been driven back down to 8.4%, and the August jobs report has come in at a stronger-than-expected 1.4 million jobs regained since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now what

In short, there's really no reason for solar stocks in particular to be declining today -- no reason other than valuation, that is.

Over the past year, Enphase shares have more than doubled in share price, while both Sunrun and Vivint have more than tripled. At valuations that now range from 43 times forward earnings for Enphase, to 78 times earnings for Sunrun, to 80 times earnings for Vivint, all three of these stocks are priced at extremely high levels.

Investors may have been willing to accept the risk of owning such excessively valued stocks in a market that's gone nowhere but up for five straight months. Now that investors have been reminded that stocks can go down as well, though, it's the stocks that have the most gains to lose -- solar stocks -- that may be most at risk of falling farther.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enphase Energy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.