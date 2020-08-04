Why Solar Energy Stocks are Jumping on Tuesday

Some of the biggest names in the solar energy market are surging on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, Enphase Energy ENPH, and Blink Charging BLNK were all up 19.3%, 12.5%, and 13.4%, respectively, in midday trading.

What sent these stocks higher?

Well, a few things. SolarEdge just posted blowout second quarter earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $331.8 million that also handily beat expectations. Plus, its Q3 guidance is much better than analysts’ previous forecasts.

These numbers are a good sign for Enphase, which reports earnings today.

Another thing driving these stocks is news from Blink. It recently announced a deal with real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield CWK to market and potentially deploy Blink’s level 2 fast-charging stations.

Overall, investors are optimistic about solar energy stocks and shares are up as a result.

