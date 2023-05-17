Why Solar Energy Stocks Are Going Crazy Right Now

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) went crazy late last week on news of finalized subsidy rules that could help domestic solar manufacturers. But in the video below, Travis Hoium highlights why that may not be the best stock for investors looking to get a boost from new subsidies.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 12, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than First Solar

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and First Solar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar and SunPower. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy, First Solar, and SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.