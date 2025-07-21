Why Solana Is Surging Today

Key Points There's no obvious reason behind Solana's weekend move.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of several important crypto bills last week.

Institutional interest around Solana appears to be growing.

Since Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., the price of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) had surged nearly 10%, as of 11:09 a.m. ET today. While there's not an exact reason for the move, a few events could be driving it.

Institutional interest picking up

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of three crypto bills that investors view as bullish for the entire sector, two of which would create a framework for stablecoins and digital assets. President Donald Trump recently signed the Genius Act (the one for stablecoins) into law because both the House and Senate approved the bill.

But it's also become clear that institutional interest in Solana is picking up. According to CoinShares' digital fund flows data, more than $39 million flowed into Solana-linked financial products last week. CoinShares also estimates that year-to-date inflows total $245 million.

Furthermore, there have now reportedly been seven applications for a Solana spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Crypto spot ETFs increase liquidity for tokens and have previously proven to be bullish. There are already extremely high odds that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will eventually approve a spot-Solana ETF before the year ends.

A token to watch

Solana is one of the few cryptocurrencies with immense potential. The technical strength of its network allows it to, in theory, process tens of thousands of transactions per second. But it's still hard to translate this capability into a price target. For this reason, I'd recommend keeping positions smaller and more speculative right now.

