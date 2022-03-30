Why Solana Stock Jumped 9.7% Today

What happened

The value of cryptocurrency Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped as much as 9.7% in the last 24 hours as of 4:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday as investors poured into the token. And Solana is up big while most of the rest of the crypto market is down slightly today.

So what

The biggest news of the day is that OpenSea is opening support for Solana NFTs in April. OpenSea is by far the largest NFT marketplace today with a $13 billion valuation and over $3 billion in transactions in a good month, but thus far it has not welcomed the Solana blockchain.

One of the theories is that OpenSea opening to Solana will allow much higher-valued NFTs on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to be compared to Solana NFTs, which often trade for a fraction of the price. It also opens up more well-heeled buyers of NFTs to the booming blockchain. Adding money and users should be good for Solana in the long term.

Now what

I like this news broadly for Solana but don't know how it will impact the cryptocurrency in the long term. If buyers are just getting into NFTs, it might not drive up the value of the underlying cryptocurrency at all. That said, it's a positive to have more users in the ecosystem, and that should be good for Solana's blockchain over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Solana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Solana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Travis Hoium owns Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.