Why Solana Jumped Again Today

What happened

Cryptocurrency Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped double digits in early trading on Thursday following a big gain on Wednesday. As of 11:45 a.m. ET the value of the cryptocurrency was up 4.1% in the last 24 hours and had traded as much as 6.2% higher.

Solana is up 25.1% over the last week, so this has been a strong run and the value is rising as other cryptocurrencies fall today.

So what

Investors continue to pour into Solana as businesses begin to take it more seriously. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global recently started trading for some Solana-based tokens and yesterday OpenSea said it will start carrying about 50 Solana non-fungible tokens.

A lot of investors who primarily trade in Bitcoin or Ethereum may not realize what's being built on Solana so these moves bring exposure to the ecosystem. In time, that should lead to even more investment and higher values for Solana and its tokens as real businesses are built on the blockchain.

Now what

Volatility continues to be standard for cryptocurrencies and at times like this, it's working for Solana investors. But keep in mind that the rise in values could reverse as quickly as it came.

What I do like is how much is being built on Solana and I think in time that utility will drive tremendous value for investors. So, long-term this is a cryptocurrency I like, which is why I'm holding and ignoring volatile days like today, even if they are working in my favor.

10 stocks we like better than Solana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Solana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Travis Hoium owns Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.