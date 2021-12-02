Why Solana Is Up Today, Amid a Sea of Red With Major Cryptocurrencies

What happened

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is among the few winners in the crypto market today, seeing gains of 5.1% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:30 p.m. ET. This top five cryptocurrency by market cap has seen continued buying, despite weakness in the broader crypto market today.

A range of negative catalysts, from the discovery of the omicron variant in the U.S. to Federal Reserve tapering, have resulted in decreased demand for risk assets. However, investors appear to be diverting their risk-on trades to cryptocurrency tokens with perceived quality, such as Solana.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

It appears the (arguably) subjective view of Solana's quality among digital assets is rather widely held. News that the Grayscale Solana Trust had been launched this week has curried favor among retail and institutional investors alike. This trust is expected to accumulate SOL over time, allowing accredited investors to participate in this trust via private placements.

Additionally, it was revealed this week that leading venture capital firms would be putting $4.3 million into a Solana-based metaverse project. This project, code-named Solice, is expected to compete against leading metaverse crypto plays Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Now what

The prospect of additional capital inflows into Solana appears to be enticing for investors. Grayscale's move to officially add a Solana trust suggests that big money is looking to chase the returns of Solana, over higher-profile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Additionally, the metaverse is a red-hot space right now. The fact that Solana's blockchain is being utilized by developers for new metaverse projects is very bullish for the argument that Solana's ecosystem is one of the fastest growing and most sought after right now.

10 stocks we like better than Solana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Solana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Chris MacDonald owns shares of Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.