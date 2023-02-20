Why Solana, Cronos, and The Sandbox Are Seeing Impressive Gains Today

What happened

It's been another rather solid day in the cryptocurrency world, with the overall market seeing 24-hour gains of 0.6% as of noon ET. However, over this same time frame, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO), and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) have outperformed, surging 5.6%, 3.5%, and 6.1%, respectively.

So what

These moves appear to follow some strong token-specific momentum seen by these three top crypto projects thus far this year. Solana's surge, tied at least in part to an announced date of March 27 for Helium to officially and completely shift to the Solana blockchain, has investors excited.

Cronos has continued to see a marked surge in investor interest thus far this year, as this exchange-related token recovers from the fallout from the FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried fiasco of mid-2022.

And blockchain-based metaverse game The Sandbox appears to be riding a broader wave of institutional investor interest in this space higher today.

Now what

There's plenty to unpack with the moves seen in this rather diverse set of crypto projects.

One might suggest that Solana is the closest to a megacap token, sitting just outside the top 10 rankings by market capitalization. As a leading Layer-1 network, investors will be watching how Solana performs from here, as this network is one of the most vibrant in terms of its non-fungible token volumes, as well as other DeFi-related projects relying on low transaction costs and high speed. Helium's decision to join the Solana network rather than stick it out on their own is indicative of what many bulls believe could be a stampede toward blockchains like Solana moving forward.

For Cronos and The Sandbox, two tokens that have been among the hardest hit in 2022 (and that's saying something), any sort of risk-on rally taking place in the broader crypto sector was likely to take these tokens on a much more impressive upward trajectory in the near term. Indeed, it appears that much of the outsized rally these two tokens have seen since the start of the year can mostly be attributed to a catch-up trade, as price discovery takes place in this volatile market.

It will certainly be interesting to see how much longer this crypto rally can continue. If interest rates do rise faster than expected or are held at a higher rate for longer than expected, it's possible that higher-risk assets such as these three cryptocurrencies could feel the brunt of this tight monetary policy more so than most other asset classes.

Thus, while this near-term move is nice, investors may want to take a cautious approach to these tokens for the time being.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.