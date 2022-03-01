Why Solana, Avalanche, and Fantom Are Seeing Impressive Upside Today

What happened

Sustained momentum is starting to be seen in the crypto sector in recent days. Some of the top tokens experiencing consistent upside have been various Ethereum alternatives. Networks such as Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) have surged alongside the broader market on a range of bullish catalysts. As of 3 p.m. ET, these three tokens are up 2.1%, 7.2%, and 7.2%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

Most of today's enthusiasm among these three tokens stems from expectations that cryptocurrencies could play a larger role in the global financial system, given the sanctions and systemic financial risks now seen in Russia. A large crypto market, Russia is the focus of a tremendous amount of attention lately, given the country's invasion of Ukraine this past week.

Overall, the crypto market as a whole has appreciated 5.1% over the past 24 hours at 3 p.m. ET. This marks yet another daily gain for the crypto market, which is looking to rebound from months of declines.

Avalanche has led these Ethereum competitors in gains today, as investors digest news that Avalanche's crypto network will be accessible to 4.5 million users via a Wirex integration announced yesterday.

So what

It's been a good start to March for these top layer-1 blockchain networks. As global demand for decentralized applications grows, expectations are that Solana, Ethereum and Fantom could make the DeFi space a more competitive one. Right now, Ethereum remains the dominant force in the DeFi world.

Avalanche's integration with Wirex is one of a number of integrations and partnerships the three platforms have seen recently. As user and developer interest increases among Ethereum alternatives, these three tokens are each top of mind for many long-term investors. Currently, Solana, Avalanche and Fantom rank 9th, 10th, and 32nd, respectively, in terms of market capitalization in the crypto world at the time of this writing.

Now what

Capital is once again flowing to alternative asset classes, with digital assets making some serious gains over the past day. Whether these gains can be sustained over the longer term remains to be seen. However, today is certainly a step in the right direction.

For investors looking to gauge sentiment around decentralized finance tokens, these three coins are ones to watch right now.

10 stocks we like better than Solana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Solana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.