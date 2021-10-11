Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was on Fire Today

What happened

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) jumped out of the gate Monday, surging as much as 14.2%. As of 3:22 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 13.1%.

The catalyst driving the digital financial services provider higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies with an overweight (buy) rating while also issuing a price target of $25. Her new estimate would represent potential gains for investors of 54% over the course of the coming year compared with its closing price on Friday.

Graseck called SoFi a "powerful growth story" and laid out two big catalysts for SoFi's business within the coming year.

The analyst sees student loan refinancing -- one of the company's biggest lines of business -- as a powerful driver for the company moving into 2022. "Why refi into a lower rate when you don't have to pay anything at all during deferment and just accrue interest on your federal loan? In February 2022 this all changes," Graseck wrote in a note to clients.

Additionally, SoFi filed for a bank charter last year, and while that process isn't complete, the company has been granted preliminary approval. Since then, SoFi agreed to acquire community-based Golden Pacific Bancorp, a financial institution in California, thereby increasing the likelihood that it will ultimately be granted its charter.

Now what

While Graseck acknowledges increasing competition, she believes the fintech company has an advantage and a "leg up, given its roots in the hardest part of consumer finance, lending, along with a robust digital offering." She went even further: "We expect SoFi's customer base can double in the next 2 years, from 2.6 to 5.3 million, after more than doubling over the past year from 1.2 million," Graseck wrote.

Investors seemed to concur with the analyst's bullish commentary, bidding up SoFi's stock in the process.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Danny Vena owns shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.