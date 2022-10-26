Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Down 2.1% Today

What happened

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its stock price fall 2.1% on Wednesday. It had been up 1.9% around 10:30 a.m. ET, but sank lower and ended the day at $5.55 per share. The stock price is down about 65% year to date.

It was a mixed day on Wall Street as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2 points, the S&P 500 was down 28 points (0.7%), and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 228 points (2%).

So what

There was no specific catalyst that dragged down the online bank and lender SoFi Technologies on Wednesday. Instead, the fintech likely felt the pull from some high-profile technology companies that underperformed in the third quarter.

The big one was Alphabet, which missed revenue and earnings estimates and ended the day down 9.6%. And while Microsoft beat earnings expectations, the stock was down 7.7% as cloud revenue did not meet estimates.

The Nasdaq fell on the news, ending the day down 228 points, or 2%, and it brought fintechs including SoFi down with it.

The Nasdaq swoon erased early gains by SoFi, which was up about 1.9% early in the trading day on strong third-quarter earnings by Visa. Visa beat revenue and earnings estimates with earnings up 19% year over year on a 10% year-over-year increase in gross payment volume, spurred by higher consumer spending. Visa stock was up 4.7% on the day.

Now what

SoFi investors should set aside the subpar results from the technology giants and focus on the strong quarter by Visa. Higher consumer spending drove gains in both transactions and gross payment volume for Visa, which is a good sign for the bank and its digital payments platform, Galileo, which rely on spending, lending, and economic growth.

SoFi is a great value with a lot of earnings upside, but investors will get a better view of where SoFi stands when it reports its third-quarter earnings next week on Nov. 1.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Microsoft, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.