Why SoFi Technologies Stock Surged Over 25% Today

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) surged over 25% this morning after a strong earnings report. SoFi went public in 2021 and was dismissed as a meme stock, but earnings are proving otherwise. Please watch the five-minute video below for my quick take on SoFi stock and where I think it's headed next. Don't forget to subscribe and watch the Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) video at the end.

*Stock prices used in the below video were from the trading day of August 3, 2022. The video was published on August 3, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in SoFi Technologies, Inc. and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.