Why SoFi Technologies Stock Blasted 6% Higher Today

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was quite the stock market winner on Tuesday. The fintech's share price shot up by more than 6% on the back of a very encouraging piece of internal research it published that morning. That gain trounced the less than 1% lift of the S&P 500 index.

In the first of what's apparently intended to be an annual series, SoFi released its SoFi Investor Study. This research, culled from a survey of 1,000 investors, produced a number of promising indications of investor behavior in the months ahead. It also showed some interesting trends prevalent in 2022.

For the latter period, most (93%) of the respondents continued to invest in various financial investments despite the often high market volatility. The three most common regrets for these folks was that they did not buy more cryptocurrency at reduced prices; they failed to load up on stock in the same situation; and they opted not to sell out of stock positions prior to that market's decline.

Another dynamic was the move toward non-stock investments during the year. Of these, cryptos were the favorite despite their often dramatic declines. Certificates of desposits (CDs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) also served as popular alternatives.

Looking forward to this year, the vast majority of the respondents intend to stay active with investing. That doesn't mean remaining static, though, as 85% intend to change how they allocate their money. The most popular anticipated change, at 21% of respondents, was increasing the amount of investments made. Close behind was conducting more research, while No. 3 was working with a professional financial advisor.

Almost needless to say, SoFi directly or otherwise offers all of these services. So if the survey is any indication of broader investment trends through this year, the company stands to benefit rather handsomely.

