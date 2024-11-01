Why SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For SoFi Technologies, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.04 per share, which is a change of +100% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for SoFi Technologies while two have gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 17.1%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.12 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +133.33%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for SoFi Technologies. Over the past month, five estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 18.04%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, SoFi Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

SoFi Technologies shares have added 42.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

