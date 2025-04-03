Why SoFi Stock Fell 20% in March

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock fell 20% in March according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The market's been in turmoil due to President Donald Trump's tariff plans, and riskier growth stocks typically bear the brunt of volatility when the market's in flux.

What's happening at SoFi

SoFi is an all-digital bank that's catching on with its core student and young professional target market. It's growing quickly, adding new members and more revenue, and the future looks bright.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As of the end of 2024, SoFi had 10.1 million members, a 34% year-over-year increase, and 14.7 million products, a 32% year-over-year increase. It's known for its lending segment, which is still its main category, accounting for more than half of total revenue last year, but not much more than half, and its other segments are growing faster. Non-lending segments, which include financial services and its business-to-business fintech platform, accounted for 49% of total revenue in the fourth quarter, up from 40% the year before. Financial services is on fire, with revenue up 88% in 2024. SoFi got a bank charter in 2022 when it acquired Golden Pacific Bancorp, and it now offers a large suite of financial services like bank accounts, investing tools, and more, and it differentiates itself by featuring innovative services like access to some initial public offerings (IPOs) and some alternative investment vehicles. Having a wider assortment of products helps keep members managing their money all on SoFi's app and increases engagement.

It's also leading to higher profitability. Financial services segment contribution profit increased 358% in the fourth quarter year over year, while lending segment contribution profit was up only 9%. Lending profit was still much higher, at $246 million vs. $115 million. The increase in non-lending profit eases the pressure on the lending segment, which was volatile last year.

As SoFi captures more of a younger cohort, it has the opportunity to drive longer-term growth, and it's positioning itself to resonate with this category and maintain its high growth levels.

A chance to buy on the dip?

SoFi had a challenging 2024, but it navigated through the difficulty and ended the year on a high note. It doesn't have a long track record like the major banks, but it's shown that it can manage through adverse conditions successfully, winning market confidence.

However, it's still young and comes with more risk than the traditional bank, which is why it will get kicked down more quickly when the market is rough. At the current price, though, SoFi stock trades at a forward one-year P/E ratio of 26, which looks like a good entry point for anyone who has been on the fence and has an appetite for some risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $675,119!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.