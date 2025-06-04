Why Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Popped Today

Shares of Chilean lithium mining company Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM) -- simply "SQM" to its friends -- jumped 4.9% through 12:10 p.m. ET this afternoon on positive news out of Europe.

As Euro News reports, the European Union has prepared a list of 34 raw materials critical to its member countries' economies and deserving of government support. Lithium is on this list, alongside metals such as cobalt and magnesium and various rare earth elements -- all essential components of electric car batteries and electric motors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Europe and Chile

A 2024 law calls upon the E.U. to locally mine 10% of its annual needs for each of these critical metals, process 40%, and recycle 25%, all by 2030. That doesn't sound like great news for SQM, which of course mines its lithium in Chile for export abroad (including to the E.U.). But as Euro News points out, it's far from certain that Europe will be able to hit its target by the deadline, especially as regards the mining component.

Processing and recycling might prove easier, especially if Europe is able to get its lithium mined abroad -- in Chile, for example.

And so today's news actually might be a good catalyst for SQM, indicating growing demand in Europe for its primary product.

Is SQM stock a buy?

That doesn't necessarily mean you should rush out and buy SQM stock, however.

Valued at $8.8 billion in market capitalization, SQM is a profitable company, having earned more than $600 million over the past year. That works out to a seemingly attractive 15 P/E ratio. Free cash flow at the company, however, is much weaker than reported earnings -- only $364 million, resulting in a more expensive price-to-free cash flow ratio of 24.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile right now?

Before you buy stock in Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,825!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $865,550!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.