Why Snowflake Stock Was Surging This Week

What happened

Week to date, shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up 28% as of 9:50 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has fallen 42% along with the broader market over concerns about the economy and how much longer businesses will continue spending on cloud services at a rapid clip.

Snowflake squelched those concerns on Wednesday, when it reported stable year-over-year revenue growth of 83% -- only a 1-percentage-point deceleration from the previous quarter.

So what

Management had previously guided for second-quarter revenue growth of 71% to 73% year over year. It easily outpaced that expectation. With consumer spending showing signs of succumbing to the gravitational pull of inflation during the quarter, businesses are still placing cloud services as a top priority, which is benefiting Snowflake.

One factor helping the company maintain strong growth appears to be supply chain issues. Supply chain management has emerged as a major problem that businesses need to address, especially now that companies are getting hit with a second blow of inflationary cost spikes. Just like everything else these days, supply chains run on computer systems and data, and that spells opportunity for Snowflake's Data Cloud platform.

Snowflake also continues to see customers share data with other users, which is further cementing its competitive advantage. Data-sharing relationships more than doubled over the year-ago quarter.

Now what

Management is again forecasting slower growth for the third quarter, but full-year revenue growth is now expected to be between 67% to 68%.

Investors also must be pleased with the company's profitability. Despite investments to support growth, Snowflake continues to maintain a positive operating margin of 2%. This is much better than previous guidance that called for an operating loss of 2% at the start of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snowflake Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

John Ballard has positions in Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.