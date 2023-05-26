Why Snowflake Stock Was Melting Fast This Week

What happened

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was trading down by just over 16% week to date as of early Friday morning. That wasn't all too surprising, as the company reported a quarter that featured uninspiring guidance, and several analysts got more bearish on the stock.

So what

Snowflake actually did quite well in its first quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenue leaped 48% higher year over year to nearly $624 million. The company flipped dramatically into the black on the bottom line, at a profit of $54.5 million ($0.15 per share) according to non-GAAP (adjusted) standards, against the year-ago loss of $1.5 million.

Both headline numbers beat analyst estimates, which on average were slightly more than $611 million on the top line, and $0.06 per share for adjusted net income.

Snowflake's guidance for both its current (second) quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2024, however, left something to be desired. It's forecasting that its all-important product revenue will come in at $620 million to $625 million, but the collective analyst forecast is $647 million. That line item should ring in at $2.6 billion for the fiscal year; previously the company had guided for $2.7 billion.

Now what

The market's reaction to this wasn't positive, and this was reflected in new prognosticator takes on Snowflake. A raft of analysts lowered their price targets on the stock with two -- Wolfe Research's Alex Zukin and Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy -- going so far as to downgrade their recommendations.

In changing his recommendation from buy to neutral, Abernethy wrote: "Besides ongoing deal scrutiny and cloud optimization, older customers are reevaluating data retention policies. This has resulted in customers reducing storage requirements (say from 5yrs to 3yrs), which impacts Snowflake's storage revenue and compute activity."

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snowflake wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.