Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) popped 8.3% Friday, following bullish analyst remarks.

Evercore analyst Kirk Materne placed an outperform rating on Snowflake's stock. He sees the data warehousing specialist's shares climbing to $311, or more than 32% higher than their current price of $235.

Materne highlighted Snowflake's massive addressable market, which management pegs at roughly $80 billion. "We believe there are few software firms over the last decade that have as large a growth opportunity as Snowflake," he said.

Moreover, Materne argued that although its shares may appear expensive based on short-term metrics, Snowflake offers investors an attractive risk-to-reward profile based on its long-term expansion potential.

With its shares trading for roughly 60 times its projected sales in the year ahead, Snowflake certainly is not cheap. But if you believe its cloud-based data management opportunity is as large as management says it is, it could be worth it to place Snowflake on your watch list. If the recent sell-off in premium-priced growth stocks continues, a chance to buy this cloud data leader at a better price could present itself in the coming weeks.

