Why Snowflake Stock Is Red Hot on Thursday

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock floated 8.9% higher through 10:25 a.m. ET Thursday after the company posted top- and bottom-line "beats" in its first-quarter earnings report last night.

Heading into the report, Wall Street analysts forecast Snowflake to earn $0.21 per share on $1.01 billion in revenue. In fact, Snowflake earned $0.26 per share on sales of $1.04 billion.

Snowflake's Q1 earnings

The provider of artificial intelligence (AI) software reported 26% revenue growth in Q1, and a 124% "net revenue retention rate" -- meaning effectively all existing Snowflake customers renewed their subscriptions, and the company added even more new customers. Remaining performance obligations, or backlog, grew 34%, foreshadowing additional sales growth to come.

That's the good news. The bad news is that despite the $0.26 profit analysts are cheering about, Snowflake's earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were negative -- a $1.29-per-share loss that was actually worse than last year.

But the other good news is that free cash flow was positive. The company reported $183.4 million in positive cash profits, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

Is Snowflake stock a buy?

Investors seem happy with that number, but I consider it a yellow flag.

Why? Well basically, because last year in Q1, Snowflake generated $339 million in free cash flow. So this week's number actually represents a 46% decline in FCF. So while sales are surging, and Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy may be doing a good job of convincing customers that "every enterprise [can] achieve its full potential through data and AI," Snowflake itself isn't making nearly as much money on AI now as it did a year ago.

With Snowflake stock costing nearly 79 times FCF today, it may be time to sell.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.