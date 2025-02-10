Why Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the latest trading day at $186.12, indicating a +1.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.28% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.17, showcasing a 51.43% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $952.67 million, up 22.97% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Snowflake Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 184.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.68, so one might conclude that Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SNOW currently has a PEG ratio of 17.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

