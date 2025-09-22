Why Snap Stock Popped Today

Key Points Snap released an updated AR operating system.

Its release of its new consumer-focused Specs next year is highly anticipated.

The company is still losing money as it invests in that technology.

10 stocks we like better than Snap ›

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were moving higher as the long-struggling social media stock seemed to gain on reaction to the recent release of the new augmented reality operating system (Snap 2.0), which it announced last week.

While there wasn't immediate news out today, some investors seem to see an opportunity in the beaten-down stock as attention around smart glasses is building, following Meta Platforms' push into the category.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of 12:38 p.m. ET, Snap stock was up 5.7%.

Is this a breakthrough for Snap?

According to Snap, the new operating system behind its AR Spectacles, Snap OS 2.0, is faster, more powerful, and easier to use. A demo shows it overlaying seamlessly with a real-world view, and it includes other new such as improvements in Spotlight, Gallery, and Lenses.

Today's gains also come as Meta is making a big push into smart glasses, and Snap appears to be its closest competitor there. If Meta can help build the market for augmented reality glasses, Snap should benefit. It's expected to release a consumer-focused pair of smart glasses next year, as opposed to a developer tool, which will help it tap into the new market.

What's next for Snap

After showing early promise, Snap has struggled in recent years as it's been unable to convert its large user base into a profitable business, in part because it's been investing in its AR technology.

The company now has nearly 1 billion monthly active users, but it will need to be more than a social media company to turn a profit.

The success of the Specs release could be pivotal.

Should you invest $1,000 in Snap right now?

Before you buy stock in Snap, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Snap wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,694!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,082,963!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,067% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.