Why Snap Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) have jumped today, up by 8% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT, after the Snapchat parent received some bullish notes from Wall Street. The company is also set to report third-quarter earnings results tomorrow after market close.

So what

Credit Suisse reiterated an outperform rating on Snap shares while increasing its price target by a buck to $21. Analyst Stephen Ju raised his estimate for third-quarter ad revenue by $10 million after conducting advertiser checks, and also boosted Credit Suisse's forecast for 2019 earnings per share from $0.26 to $0.28.

Image source: Snap.

Separately, Lightshed Partners initiated coverage on Snap with a buy rating and a $20 price target. The tech company's new rating echoes analyst Rich Greenfield's previous rating while he was at BTIG Research. Greenfield had turned bullish in March and subsequently raised his price target from $15 to $20 in June before leaving BTIG to form Lightshed with colleagues in September. Greenfield believes that concerns around competition and user metrics are "unfounded."

Now what

Snap shares are up over 160% year to date as the company has put together a turnaround. Daily active users (DAUs) have returned to growth following a revamped Android version of Snapchat, which has in turn helped bolster ad revenue.

The company's guidance calls for third-quarter revenue in the range of $410 million to $435 million, which should translate into adjusted EBITDA of negative $60 million to negative $85 million.

10 stocks we like better than Snap Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snap Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.