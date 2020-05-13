Why Snap Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) have fallen today, down by 4% as of 1:15 p.m. EDT, after larger rival Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) rolled out "Avatars" in the U.S. Avatars are Facebook's version of Bitmoji that it initially introduced in Australia last summer.

So what

Facebook has been shamelessly copying Snapchat's most popular features for years with varying levels of success. Snap had acquired Bitstrips, the maker of Bitmoji, back in 2016 for $100 million. Bitmoji are personalized emoji that users can customize to look like themselves in various situations. Avatars started rolling out in Europe last month.

Image source: Snap.

"Avatars enable you to share a range of emotions and expressions via a digital persona that's uniquely representative of you, so we're excited to bring this new form of self-expression to more people around the world," head of Facebook app Fidji Simo wrote in a post announcing the launch. "There are so many different ways you can use your avatar including in comments, Stories, Messenger -- and soon text posts with backgrounds, too."

Now what

Facebook is fairly late to market with a personalized emoji feature, which is a popular form of expression on social media platforms. Apple offers Memoji, which users can create and then animate with the 3D facial recognition technology on newer iPhones.

Snap is enjoying a surge in engagement amid the COVID-19 pandemic as housebound people look to digital platforms for entertainment. Daily active users (DAUs) hit a record 229 million in the first quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Snap Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snap Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Apple and Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.