Why Snap Stock Blasted Higher Again on Thursday

There is a clutch of stocks that convincingly beat the market on both Wednesday and Thursday, but not a great many. Among these high achievers was social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which again posted an exceptional gain on the penultimate day of the trading week. Snap didn't offer any fresh news of its own, but an analyst bolstered the buy case for the stock, helping to send it more than 4% higher on a day when the S&P 500 index posted a 1.7% increase.

A bull continues to recommend a buy

Two days out from Snap's partner summit, in which it unveiled a host of innovations to its offerings, another prognosticator reiterated his positive view of the company.

This was Loop Capital's Alan Gould, who before market open published a take on both the summit and the social media veteran's prospects for the future. He's a Snap bull, as he kept his buy recommendation and $14 per share price target intact.

Gould wrote in his latest research note that while the event didn't change his opinion of Snap's potential, he found several pieces of information from management to be encouraging. Among these was the growth of monthly average users (MAUs), an important metric in the social media world. The company's MAUs from last year's summit to the 2024 event rose by 100 million to hit 850 million.

Prominent and under-the-radar revenue streams

The analyst is also a believer in a frequently dismissed corner of Snap's business, its augmented reality (AR) glasses, although he feels this opportunity will take quite some time to reach its full promise. Meanwhile, he believes that "content and ads unification efforts will provide a new axis for optimization, [and] product work on app install ads will provide another leg of growth to direct response revenue."

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

