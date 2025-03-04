Why Snap (SNAP) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Snap (SNAP) reached $9.60, with a -1.74% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 12.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Snap in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.35 billion, indicating a 12.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, representing changes of +27.59% and +13.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.66% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Snap presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Snap's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.41. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.6 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SNAP's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.05 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

