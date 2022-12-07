Markets
SWBI

Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

December 07, 2022 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. Investors didn't like what they saw, sending shares of the firearms manufacturer down as much as 18% on Wednesday morning.

So what

After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. Those numbers were well below the $0.40 per share of earnings on sales of $145 million that analysts had expected.

The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment. In a statement, CEO Mark Smith said that "consumer demand for firearms was significantly down from a year earlier, coinciding with a broader consumer slowdown driven by persistently high inflation, the beginning of winter heating season across the northern half of the country, and rising interest rates."

Deana McPherson, chief financial officer, said that "an ongoing inventory correction combined with the impact of promotional activity by our competitors" bit into revenue and profitability.

Now what

There is likely some truth to the reasons Smith & Wesson gave for the miss, but they don't offer much reason to be optimistic about the stock in the near term. Firearm demand soared during the pandemic, a time of some civil unrest, and appears to now be normalizing at a lower level.

Smith & Wesson has done a lot of work to streamline its operations and remain healthy during down cycles, but there isn't a clear catalyst up ahead. Investors should not assume the stock will blast higher once the smoke clears following earnings season.

10 stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Smith & Wesson Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.