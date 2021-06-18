Why Smith & Wesson Stock Jumped Higher Friday

What happened

Firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported earnings today, and the stock is bucking the overall market and moving higher. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Smith & Wesson shares were up 14%.

So what

Smith & Wesson reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 results today, noting that with full-year sales of $1.1 billion, the 169-year-old company surpassed the $1 billion annual revenue threshold for the first time. Investors liked the results and are also happy that the company announced a new $50 million share repurchase program and raised its $0.05 quarterly dividend by 60%. Smith & Wesson began paying a dividend for the first time in the past fiscal year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Sales for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended April 30 soared over 67% versus the prior-year period, as sales in the U.S. firearms market continued the record growth seen throughout the past year. For the full fiscal year period, Smith & Wesson's sales doubled year over year.

The company's top-line growth outpaced the overall industry. In its earnings conference call, Smith & Wesson president and CEO Mark Smith noted that the company gained market share as it increased full-year shipments by 70%, while the domestic firearms market grew by 42% in that time period.

While sales and shipments significantly grew, Smith & Wesson also kept its costs under control. That helped to drive gross profit margin to 45.1%, a 1,300 basis point increase compared to the prior-year quarter.

Investors are applauding the financial results, and hope it's the start of a longer runway of growth for the pure-play firearms maker.

10 stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.