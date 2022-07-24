Why Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Could Be Worth Watching

While Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$16.44 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Smith & Wesson Brands' current trading price of US$13.59 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Smith & Wesson Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Smith & Wesson Brands?

Good news, investors! Smith & Wesson Brands is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Smith & Wesson Brands’s ratio of 3.2x is below its peer average of 11.93x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Leisure industry. What’s more interesting is that, Smith & Wesson Brands’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Smith & Wesson Brands?

NasdaqGS:SWBI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 24th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Smith & Wesson Brands, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although SWBI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SWBI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SWBI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Smith & Wesson Brands has 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Smith & Wesson Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

