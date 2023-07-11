Why SmileDirectClub Stock Raced 24% Higher on Tuesday

What happened

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) is about to have a larger presence on the retail scene in the U.S., and investors were happy to hear the news. After the company announced the opening of a clutch of its SmileShop stores, investors traded the stock up a beefy 24%.

So what

Before market open on July 11, SmileDirectClub said that it has opened 18 new SmileShops in the U.S. That enlarges its current footprint to 128 total worldwide. The company didn't hesitate to add that the news comes as it serviced its two millionth customer for its dental aligners.

Another milestone for SmileDirectClub is that the new store openings are the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

The stores provide a convenient location for customers to get fitted for their aligners and a site for regular checkups. The 18 new outlets are located in a host of American municipalities; the list includes Los Angeles, Manhattan, Indianapolis, and St. Louis.

In its press release trumpeting the news, SmileDirectClub referenced its efforts in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere, writing that the added stores "will allow the company to efficiently expand its reach without cannibalizing existing outlets, and to service incremental customer demand generated by new channels like the AI-powered SmileMaker Platform."

Now what

The mention of SmileMaker was also an inducement to buy SmileDirectClub stock. This is a software program that provides a detailed "custom smile plan," after users create a 3D scan of their teeth with a mobile device. This is an encouraging indication that the company is effectively using technology to drive sales of its aligners.

10 stocks we like better than SmileDirectClub

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SmileDirectClub wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.