Markets
SDC

Why SmileDirectClub Stock Popped 9.5% Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) closed 9.5% higher in Thursday trading after the company announced yesterday evening that 21 out of 22 class action plaintiffs "have voluntarily withdrawn their claims" against the company in court.

So what

The lawsuit in question was filed earlier this year by customers and orthodontists competing with SmileDirectClub. It alleged that the company was committing fraud and false advertising by allowing unlicensed administrative personnel, rather than licensed orthodontists, to fit patients for plastic "molds" used to straighten their teeth.

In response, SmileDirectClub "maintained that there was no merit to these claims being filed in court," and the company is now declaring victory, saying "these withdrawals are a confirmation of our position." (Consumers seem to agree. SmileDirectClub's sales grew 50% last quarter.)

A crowd of yellow smiley-face balls

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

SmileDirectClub notes that there remains one active plaintiff in the "class" action, as well as a single complaint against its business practices that "has been sent to arbitration." So the company's legal troubles aren't completely at an end.

That being said, the evaporation of more than 95% of the plaintiffs in the class action does suggest that the risk has been substantially mitigated. And SmileDirectClub is hoping that "the rest of this complaint [will soon be] stricken or dismissed."

That's good news for SmileDirectClub -- and good reason for shareholders to be smiling today.

10 stocks we like better than SmileDirectClub, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SmileDirectClub, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SDC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular